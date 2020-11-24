Advertisement

TBI seeking help to solve ten-year-old murder mystery

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help from the community to learn what happened to a man found dead in his own trunk ten years ago.

Jim Miller’s body was found in the trunk of his own car in rural Monroe County. Investigators said the car had been set on fire.

Miller’s wife, Vickie said Jim called that day to say he did not feel well and he planned to come home and take a nap, but he never arrived.

Miller was the Monroe County election commissioner.

One person was arrested in connection to the incident, but TBI believes there were others.

Anyone who may have seen smoke from the vehicle fire, parked cars, or any individuals walking in the area of Sands Road could have helpful information.

“Please, you just don’t know what it’s like to lose somebody and not know how you lost them... and Jim deserves it he was here for people,” said Vickie.

Anyone with information that could help solve the crime is asked to contact TBI by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

