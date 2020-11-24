Tenn. frontline, healthcare workers to receive Pfizer vaccine first

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Lee announced Tuesday in a media press briefing who will be receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine first in the state.

According to officials, the vaccine will be distributed in phases and initially given to those classified in Phase 1 A.

Those who classify as Phase 1 A are frontline health care workers and healthcare responders who are in contact with infected COVID-19 individuals or materials.

Officials say, the Pfizer vaccine is projected to be distributed on Dec. 14 or 15 and the Moderna vaccine will be distributed in Tennessee a week later.

