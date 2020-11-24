Tenn. woman gives birth in Weigel's parking lot.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee woman was expected to give birth to her second child on Nov. 22. Jessica Burke says she never expected her child to come two days earlier and be delivered in a Weigel’s parking lot.

Burke told WJHL she was feeling cramps Friday morning and was told by family to go for a walk. Before making it two houses away from her own, she says the pain worsened.

Once Burke was home, she says she realized this was serious. Burke and her boyfriend Cody Smith, then left for Johnson City Medical Center, to never make it.

Worsening contractions forced the couple to call 911. While on the phone with the dispatcher, they were advised to pull over and wait for the ambulance to arrive.

“They asked me where the nearest place was that I could pull off and was like let’s pull off in a Weigels parking lot, meet us there,” said Smith.

WJHL reported the idea of giving birth in a parking lot was never one that had crossed Burke’s mind, especially considering she had planned out the birth to the last detail and none of this was ever in the cards.

“I’m the type of person who prepares really well. My mind was just like I cannot believe this is happening right now,” said Burke.

WJHL reported while waiting for the ambulance the pain worsened and the thought crossed their minds that they might have to deliver the baby themselves.

“I was like I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve never prepared for this, I never even thought about preparing for this,” said Smith.

“If you read anything about childbirth or you ask doctors, they tell you it’s not anything like the movies like you have time to get to the hospital, just be vigilant about it, and I proved them wrong I guess,” said Burke.

WJHL reported, the ambulance arrived and after moving from their car to the stretcher and into the back of the bus, around three minutes later, baby Hayes Conley was born.

“I can’t wait to tell him when he gets about 16 or 18 years old, hey, you were born in a Weigel’s parking lot,” said Smith.

At 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Hayes Conley was welcomed into this crazy year, in an unbelievable way, but his parents wouldn’t have it any other way.

