Watch: Fire Department demonstrates what happens when deep frying turkey goes wrong

By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The holiday season can be a happy time but if you aren’t careful it can be very dangerous.

“Biggest dangers we have this time of year is everybody’s turning on their heat sources and then obviously Thanksgiving. They’re gonna have a big meal most the time. This is the number one time of year for fires in kitchens,” said Tim Caldwell, the Hazard Fire Chief.

Cooking a turkey can go wrong and even deadly in an instant if done wrong.

“Not thawing the turkey out completely and making sure it’s completely dry inside and out. Not overheating their oil. Placing the deep fire to close to or enclosed in the residence,” said Caldwell.

The Hazard Fire Department showed what happens when there is a mistake Monday at the regional training center.

“What happened was we had a frozen turkey and the water mixed in with the oil and that caused an overflow. When the oil reached the ignition source it flashed.”

The result can happen at any time during the process if the oil overflows. As soon as it does, it is too late.

“In seconds if you walk away and leave it unattended, it starts to boil over you come back and you got a major fire on your hands.”

Although community fire departments are trained for such events, fires can move quickly and swiftly.

“As you saw with this fire ball that was produced that can cause a tremendous amount of damage and probably injure some but by the time we get there, most of the damage is already done,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says when cooking or turning on heat sources to make sure to read and follow all safety instructions as failure to do so can lead to a house fire and even death.

Caldwell says Christmas decorations, dry Christmas trees and heat sources also contribute to fires this time of year.

