West Town Mall extending Thanksgiving hours

West Town Mall is extending its hours of operation.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -West Town Mall is extending its hours of operation.

The mall owned by Simon Property Group announced starting on Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 25 the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday until 9:00 p.m.

