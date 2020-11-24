Windy storms roll in Wednesday, ahead of nicer weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It won’t be raining when you wake up Wednesday, but chances are the rain will be pouring as you go to bed. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Wednesday afternoon and late night.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are beautiful days. Still, the cold is piping right back in Monday and Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a lot to unpack but for now, we are totally dry. It’s not quite as cold tonight, only down to the low-to-mid 40s in the Valley.

We are dry through at least 11:00 a.m. Eastern, 10:00 a.m. Central. The initial showers are between Crossville and Monticello. Some signs point to this initial wave fading fast.

The winds, however, are not calm. They come before the rain and will howl. Gusts are 30-40 mph across the region, though they should be a little less intense in the Valley. Rain is not around Knoxville until closer to 6 o’clock. The point is: even though the weather alert starts at noon, it will be several hours before most of us get any rain.

Showers and an occasional storm pick up the intensity from 8:00-12:00 Wednesday night. Some could get an inch of rain in that four hour stretch alone. That’s really where the alert gets going.

Showers are out of here before dawn on Thanksgiving and that sets up a nice day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday brings increasing sunshine and it’s a solid day! We’re around 64° in Knoxville.

Black Friday is dry, and mostly sunny! It’s a true ‘pick day’ with sun and warmth.

Saturday, however, isn’t as lovely. A storm coming from the Deep South will bring overcast skies, light rain, and cooler weather for much of the day. Rain is back – again – on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. Temps drop through the day on Monday, and it’ll be bitter cold by Monday night.

While Tuesday looked sunny before, the coastal storm is slowing down and allowing much colder air – and moisture – to wrap back around. Yes, it’s very far out, so please don’t get your hopes up. We could get some snow at higher elevations on Tuesday. Shiver!

