Agriculture department encourages Tennesseans to shop local

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is encouraging Tennesseans to patronize the state’s family farms and other agricultural producers on Small Business Saturday this year.

The day after Black Friday asks holiday shoppers to forego the big box stores in favor of local businesses.

“When you shop local, you sustain the economy, you encourage entrepreneurs, and in return, you get high quality products and services from people who care about your community,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said in a news release.

The department’s Pick Tennessee Products resource connects shoppers with approximately 2,700 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses on the web at www.picktnproducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app

