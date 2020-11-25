Advertisement

Agriculture department encourages Tennesseans to shop local

The day after Black Friday asks holiday shoppers to forego the big box stores in favor of local businesses.
Small business
Small business(WLUC/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is encouraging Tennesseans to patronize the state’s family farms and other agricultural producers on Small Business Saturday this year.

“When you shop local, you sustain the economy, you encourage entrepreneurs, and in return, you get high quality products and services from people who care about your community,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said in a news release.

The department’s Pick Tennessee Products resource connects shoppers with approximately 2,700 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses on the web at www.picktnproducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app

Copyright 2020 The Associate Press. All rights reserved.

