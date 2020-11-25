Advertisement

Buried in the Smokies: The search for graves of America’s forgotten heroes inside the National Park

Nearly two hundred soldiers are buried in the Smokies, some of them fought for our independence.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nearly two hundred soldiers are buried in the Smokies, some of them fought for our independence.

Deep in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park you’ll find the graves of some very familiar names to these parts.

Marilyn Childress and Joe Emert are out to locate veterans final resting places scattered throughout the park.

The graves represent who gave their lives for freedom. “There’s some great stories of their actions and how some were killed on the battle field and brought home,” said Emert.

From the American Revolution to Vietnam and Mother Nature etching away the story for some.

“Some of them are very difficult. If you don’t have a GPS to find it, they’re 4 or 5 miles off a beaten path,” said Childress.

Childress says her new goal is to lay 163 wreaths for 163 soldiers honoring their service and sacrifice.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Austin Nathaniel Lynn
Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

Latest News

Girl receiving a vaccine from a healthcare professional
COVID-19 vaccine likely available to Tenn. general public in late spring, early spring
Weather Alert on Wednesday, gusty and rainy weather ahead
Windy storms roll in Wednesday, ahead of nicer weather
Cookies at Goodness to Go
To-go Thanksgiving options keep small businesses alive
Schools are taking fall break as a time for extra cleanings
Sevier County schools move to virtual learning