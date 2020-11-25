Buried in the Smokies: The search for graves of America’s forgotten heroes inside the National Park

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nearly two hundred soldiers are buried in the Smokies, some of them fought for our independence.

Deep in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park you’ll find the graves of some very familiar names to these parts.

Marilyn Childress and Joe Emert are out to locate veterans final resting places scattered throughout the park.

The graves represent who gave their lives for freedom. “There’s some great stories of their actions and how some were killed on the battle field and brought home,” said Emert.

From the American Revolution to Vietnam and Mother Nature etching away the story for some.

“Some of them are very difficult. If you don’t have a GPS to find it, they’re 4 or 5 miles off a beaten path,” said Childress.

Childress says her new goal is to lay 163 wreaths for 163 soldiers honoring their service and sacrifice.

