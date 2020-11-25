Advertisement

Christmas cheer fills Market Square as ‘Peppermint Grove’ comes to life

The light display will be lit 24 hours a day until mid-February.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In Market Square, trees are lit with red and white Christmas lights for almost as far as the eye can see.

”Very, very refreshing, great to be out and about and it’s not very crowded that’s a great aspect of it,” said Mark Korf with his wife Jennifer beside him.

The couple was just two of a handful of people who were down on the square to escape from the world for a few.

”It’s a beautiful experience, it’s exhilarating, it really conveys the spirit of the season,” said Ramona Meehan.

The ‘Peppermint Grove’ will be lit until mid-February, giving people a place to come to, day or night to relax.

”It’s very peaceful because I know people have been very closed, not a lot of people coming together and I’ve always thought of lights as a gathering area,” said William Colligan.

With downtown lit, families also are flocking to downtown and enjoying just a few minutes to get in the mood for Christmas.

”Because after all the things going on I’m finally like, joy because of Christmas,” said Molly Sumner.

It’s a spot in Knoxville, to get away from 2020, and drown out the outside noise.

