Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine likely available to Tenn. general public in late spring, early spring

Tennessee Health Officials say the state could receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December and be made to the general public by late spring, early summer.
Girl receiving a vaccine from a healthcare professional
Girl receiving a vaccine from a healthcare professional(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Health Officials say the state could receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December and be made to the general public by late spring, early summer.

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Piercey said the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 14 or 15. The Moderna vaccine is expected to follow a week after the Pfizer.

Piercey said they would begin distribution immediately of the Pfizer vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers and first responders will be the first to be vaccinated under Phase 1 A.

It won’t be until Phase 3 and 4 of the plan that the vaccine would be available to the general public.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Austin Nathaniel Lynn
Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

Latest News

Remembering their story
Buried in the Smokies: The search for graves of America’s forgotten heroes inside the National Park
Weather Alert on Wednesday, gusty and rainy weather ahead
Windy storms roll in Wednesday, ahead of nicer weather
Cookies at Goodness to Go
To-go Thanksgiving options keep small businesses alive
Schools are taking fall break as a time for extra cleanings
Sevier County schools move to virtual learning