COVID vaccine to be optional in Tenn. K-12 public schools says Gov. Lee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says once the Coronavirus vaccines become available, they will be optional in the states K-12 public schools.

Gov. Lee says people in Tennessee will have the choice as to whether or not they will get a vaccine.

Tennessee Health Officials say the state could receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December and be made to the general public by late spring, early summer.

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Piercey said the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 14 or 15. The Moderna vaccine is expected to follow a week after the Pfizer.

Piercey said they would begin distribution immediately of the Pfizer vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers and first responders will be the first to be vaccinated under Phase 1 A.

It won’t be until Phase 3 and 4 of the plan that the vaccine would be available to the general public.

