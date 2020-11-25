Five new deaths reported as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high
There are currently 1,933 active COVID-19 cases.
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Knox County Friday, according to the Knox County Health Department.
119 people are currently hospitalized in Knox County and 586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began as of November 27.
Latest numbers:
Positive cases: 17,783
Recovered: 16,731
Active cases: 1,933
Deaths: 160
Hospitalizations: 586
Currently Hospitalized: 119
For more information on Knox County COVID-19 data visit the Knox County Health Department website.
