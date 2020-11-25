Advertisement

Five new deaths reported as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

There are currently 1,933 active COVID-19 cases.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Knox County Friday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

There are currently 1,933 active COVID-19 cases.

119 people are currently hospitalized in Knox County and 586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began as of November 27.

Latest numbers:

Positive cases: 17,783

Recovered: 16,731

Active cases: 1,933

Deaths: 160

Hospitalizations: 586

Currently Hospitalized: 119

For more information on Knox County COVID-19 data visit the Knox County Health Department website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship