Five new deaths reported as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Knox County Friday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

There are currently 1,933 active COVID-19 cases.

119 people are currently hospitalized in Knox County and 586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began as of November 27.

Latest numbers:

Positive cases: 17,783

Recovered: 16,731

Active cases: 1,933

Deaths: 160

Hospitalizations: 586

Currently Hospitalized: 119

For more information on Knox County COVID-19 data visit the Knox County Health Department website.

