More sun for Thanksgiving and mild for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a quieter few days, and mild temperatures for now. The big changes come with a strong cold front that is likely to change rain to snow for parts of our area in the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clearing out for most and our views improve. We do have some lingering clouds along the Tennessee, Kentucky line today, otherwise more sunshine for the afternoon hours. This helps our Thanksgiving stick with above average temperatures, as we warm to around 64 degrees.

Tonight, some extra clouds and patchy fog move in again. This put us closer to 40 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Black Friday is dry, and mostly cloudy in the morning but more sunshine in the afternoon. We’ll keep the low 60s around for Friday afternoon as well.

A more clouds move through Friday night to Saturday morning, bringing just a couple of showers at most. Then it’s a little cooler but sunny Saturday afternoon in the upper 50s.

We’re holding off rain until Sunday. It’s showers during the day, then more rain in the evening and on into Monday. We’re still tracking the arrival of a strong cold front that could change rain to snow on Monday. A few wet snow showers could linger into Tuesday as well. Temperatures are dropping on Monday to make this change happen. As of now, we’ll cool to the upper 40s by Monday morning and then down to the upper 30s by Monday afternoon.

Don’t get your hopes up for a giant snow storm. The ground temperature will be well above freezing and the air temperature will melt a lot of the snowflakes. Still, there’s a good chance that many in our area will at least see snow falling.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your local forecast!

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Watching rain to snow chances for next week. (WVLT)

