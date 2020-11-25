Gusty to rain and storms, WVLT Weather Alert today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking a front that drives in wind and storms today, but leaves us with a couple of nice days to end the week. Rain chances start building back up this weekend, then a strong cold front moves in next week with a change from rain to snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds are increasing ahead of rain and storms. First in our WVLT Weather Alert, gusts of 25 to 40+ mph. Then we have scattered rain, building up and impacting the afternoon to evening commuters. Then late evening, we have a line of heavy rain and storms moving through.

This morning starts out mostly cloudy and breezy. Warmer air is blowing into our area, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

We have spotty rain becoming scattered midday. Some more on and off rain with isolated storms develop and move through this afternoon to early evening. The line of rain and storms, with an isolated strong to severe storm risk, moves through late evening. We’ll make it to a high of 67 degrees, ahead of that late line of storms, but temperatures will hover in the low 60s until it passes.

Showers become spotty later tonight, with a low of 48 degrees by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thanksgiving Day comes with some lingering clouds, but much quieter and good open-window weather if you want some fresh air. The high will be around 64 degrees, with a light breeze out of the Southwest.

Black Friday is dry, and mostly cloudy in the morning but more sunshine in the afternoon. We’ll keep the mid 60s around for Friday afternoon as well.

A couple of showers move through Friday night to Saturday morning, then we’ll have a mild afternoon around 60 degrees.

Rain increases Sunday to Sunday night, and we’re still tracking the arrival of a strong cold front that could change rain to snow on Monday. A few wet snow showers could linger into Tuesday as well. Temperatures are dropping on Monday to make this change and we’ll have some very cold days early next week!

Wednesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

