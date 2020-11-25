Powell man fatally shot overnight, KCSO investigating
An investigation by the KCSO Major Crimes unit is underway.
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Powell overnight.
According to KCSO, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7800 block of Camberley Drive just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said, when deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation by the KCSO Major Crimes unit is underway.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.