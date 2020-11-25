TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hawkins County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An investigation is underway following a shooting in Hawkins County Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials reported, just before 8:30 p.m. a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle driving along Highway 66 in Rogersville cross the center line and nearly cause a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. Officers with the Rogersville Police Department assisted with the chase.

The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road, according to TBI.

Investigators said, as officers approached the car, the driver accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

