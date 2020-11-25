To-go Thanksgiving options keep small businesses alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 1,500 calls in the past few days ordering desserts. A worker at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop said they had been busy making season pies for the holidays.

Call volume and customers are way up.

“It has been just wild,” said Gaby Alumbaugh, a worker at the popular shop.

“I was in charge of the pies this year so I’d always heard their pies were wonderful so I’m like why not try them out and yes one less thing to do at home,” said Jim Decatur, a customer of Buttermilk Sky.

Goodness to Go in Rocky Hill expected lots of foot traffic with more than 100 orders to fill.

Cooks has worked around the clock to make Thanksgiving meals happen.

“It makes it a little more chaotic cause it’s a lot harder to manage you know many more orders. But they’re doing a great job in the back and they’re doing a fabulous job in the front,” said Renee Nye, the co-owner of Goodness to Go.

There had been more orders to fill but the portion sizes have been smaller so the shop’s bottom line is down from last year.

Customers like Leah Mosley tried to support the small business to keep it afloat.

“It’s been fantastic. Plus I love supporting local business so that makes me feel good,” said Leah Mosley.

