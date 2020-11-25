Advertisement

Williams Sonoma “Navarro Nummies” gives you a taste of “The Mandalorian.”

If you’re looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan on your gift list, Baby Yoda’s Space Macarons could be just the thing.
Just in time for the holidays, Baby Yoda's "Navarro Nummies" give you a taste of "The...
Just in time for the holidays, Baby Yoda's "Navarro Nummies" give you a taste of "The Mandalorian."(Williams Sonoma via CNN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’re looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan on your gift list, Baby Yoda’s Space Macarons could be just the thing.

Williams Sonoma’s new product is inspired by a scene in season two of ‘The Mandalorian’ where Baby Yoda uses the force to steal cookies.

The ‘Nevarro Nummies’ almond flavor macarons include a vanilla filling.

The cookies are $50 per dozen.

To purchase the cookies visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petro&amp;rsquo;s Chili &amp;amp; Chips in Market Square opens Nov. 21. / (Petro's)
Resolution to limit occupancy, close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 10 p.m. passes
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell
Tennessee COVID-19 Red Zones
Tenn. advised by White House to limit restaurant capacity, bar hours
Austin Nathaniel Lynn
Suspect in chase accused of purposely ramming officer head-on, crashing into parked cars
Meth
North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

Latest News

Peppermint Grove
Christmas cheer fills Market Square as ‘Peppermint Grove’ comes to life
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media
COVID vaccine to be optional in Tenn. K-12 public schools says Gov. Lee
Remembering their story
Buried in the Smokies: The search for graves of America’s forgotten heroes inside the National Park
Girl receiving a vaccine from a healthcare professional
COVID-19 vaccine likely available to Tenn. general public in late spring, early spring