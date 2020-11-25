Williams Sonoma “Navarro Nummies” gives you a taste of “The Mandalorian.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’re looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan on your gift list, Baby Yoda’s Space Macarons could be just the thing.

Williams Sonoma’s new product is inspired by a scene in season two of ‘The Mandalorian’ where Baby Yoda uses the force to steal cookies.

The ‘Nevarro Nummies’ almond flavor macarons include a vanilla filling.

The cookies are $50 per dozen.

To purchase the cookies visit the website here.

