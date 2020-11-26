Advertisement

“Being the arms and feet of Jesus”: A church’s mission as they deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals

Tanner Rogers, a 19-year-old volunteer, is just one of nearly 50 volunteers that showed up to deliver meals.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With Thanksgiving underway, a church took it upon themselves to give back on this day of thanks.

Volunteers with Restoration Ministries did not let Thursday go to waste as they continued a four-year tradition of delivering hot meals to those in need.

Ronnie Smith, the Pastor, says what started four years ago as 12 meals is now this year 500.

“I got to thinking well a lot of times people just throw a turkey and some canned food but there are some people that don’t have the resources. So we came up with an idea why don’t we partner with Cracker Barrel and give them a nice hot fresh meal,” said Smith.

" God has brought us together to help these families and to bring them what we have that God has given us,” said Rogers.

Smith says he sees the real need throughout the community.

“A lady just yesterday her husband was killed in a car wreck and she has three kids one of them is disabled. She had come to the realization they were just not going to have Thanksgiving and saw a post on Facebook and reached out to us and we were able to bless them. She was literally crying on the phone because they are desperate,” said Smith.

Brandon Hensley, Student Life Pastor, says trying to take one story and one person to change and make the difference.

“We want to make a difference in our community. We can’t change the world but we can certainly change our little corner of it,” said Hensley.

Taking what Pastor Smith preaches every Sunday and seeing the words turn to action.

“I love the saying being the arms and feet of Jesus and we can tell people about God all we want. Let’s show them. The greatest way to show people it’s to show compassion and to show love,” said Smith.

Each meal was made possible through donations from the community.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

