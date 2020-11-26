Calmer start to long weekend, but we’re tracking wet snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fog is widespread and locally very dense Friday morning. If you’re heading to the sales or back to the office, just be aware that it could slow travel.

Rain is here for almost everyone starting late Sunday night. That sets up a wet, slushy snow late Monday into Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re approaching a full moon and you can see many of the planets with the naked eye now! However, with the clear sky tonight, temps will rapidly tumble. That sets up our first headline, which is Friday morning’s fog. It could form fairly early in the mountain passes, along with the Tennessee River Valley. The fog should also stick around later into Friday morning, which may dampen high temperatures a couple of degrees.

We should still be above typical late November weather, however. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 60s for most, with some upper 50s on the Cumberland Plateau.

Clouds arrive late Friday night, with rain very early Saturday. Most of that rain will be in Monroe, McMinn, and Roane Counties, so generally south of I-40.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday afternoon clears out and we’re left with a pretty stellar day! Sunday, however, is a different story. Even though the first half of the day is dry, it’s mostly cloud-filled. Rain is back by Sunday night for almost everyone. The rain continues Monday morning, as cold Canadian winds kick in. A few raindrops turn to slushy, melting snowflakes Monday evening, starting in the northwestern counties and eventually moving into the Valley.

As we’ve been saying, don’t expect a giant snowstorm. A lot of these fat flakes will melt, if not in the air, then soon after touching the ground. The air temps will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s Monday morning, and the ground temps should start in the 50s. Eventually some of the flakes may stick at higher elevations but it should take a while. Different story in the National Park, as you probably know. Temperatures will be considerably colder above 5,000 feet. Then again, it’s totally normal to get snow in the Smokies.

More wet snow rolls in from what we call ‘wrap around’ cold air. That’s Tuesday, and this has a slightly better chance of sticking. It will be frigid cold Tuesday, and winds will feel raw.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but another storm is back on Friday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your local forecast!

Watching rain to snow chances for next week. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.