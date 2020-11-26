Advertisement

CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule

Here’s when you can catch your favorite holiday specials programming on WVLT.
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,&quot; television special (Associated Press)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

CBS announced its 2020 holiday special schedule, so mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph and more beloved holiday entertainment traditions.

Here’s when you can catch the holiday specials programming on WVLT:

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

  • Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

  • Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8 p.m.
  • Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m.
  • The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

  • A Holly Dolly Christmas – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

  • Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event – 8:30 p.m.
  • The 22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

  • The Price Is Right At Night – 8 p.m.
  • Let’s Make A Deal Primetime – 9 p.m.

