CDC recommends 3 COVID-19 tests before traveling abroad

CDC officials said testing does not eliminate all risk and urged travelers to also self-isolate for a period before traveling, wear a mask and social distance.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for international travel and recommends individuals get tested for COVID-19 three times before leaving the country.

The CDC now recommends the following:

  • Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your flight
  • Get tested 1-3 days before you return
  • Get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home for 7 days after travel, even if you test negative. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home for 14 days after travel.

CDC officials said testing does not eliminate all risk and urged travelers to also self-isolate for a period before traveling, wear a mask and social distance.

“Air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces,” the CDC said. “Social distancing is difficult in busy airports and on crowded flights, and sitting within 6 feet of others, sometimes for hours, may increase your risk of getting COVID-19. How you get to and from the airport, such as with public transportation and ridesharing, can also increase your chances of being exposed to the virus.”

