Hydroplaning causes two deaths in NC car crash on Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two people were killed in a crash after a vehicle hydroplaned on Thanksgiving day in Gaston County, North Carolina.
WBTV reported the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 321 near Hardin Road. Troopers said the vehicle hydroplaned off to the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Investigators said it was raining at the time of the incident and the vehicle’s back tires may have contributed.
