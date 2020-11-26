Advertisement

Hydroplaning causes two deaths in NC car crash on Thanksgiving Day

Two people were killed in a crash after a vehicle hydroplaned on Thanksgiving day in Gaston County, North Carolina.
(WBKO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two people were killed in a crash after a vehicle hydroplaned on Thanksgiving day in Gaston County, North Carolina.

WBTV reported the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 321 near Hardin Road. Troopers said the vehicle hydroplaned off to the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Investigators said it was raining at the time of the incident and the vehicle’s back tires may have contributed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship