‘Internet democracy’ has contributed to division, Sen. Alexander says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Senator Lamar Alexander says “internet democracy” has contributed to division in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

He says it’s something Americans need to work on if the country is going to solve problems.

According to the Associated Press, Alexander said his final years as a senator on how to react to President Trump’s tweets.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Alexander said many Democrats wish he had spent more time criticizing the president, while many Republicans wish he had criticized more of former President Barack Obama’s policies.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.