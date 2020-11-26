Advertisement

Lexington restaurant gives away 100 free Thanksgiving meals

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant gave away 100 Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need of one.

The owners of Mr. Krabs Beans and BBQ on Georgetown Street gave away the deep fried turkey meals this afternoon. It took the cooks a few days to prepare for the turkey day giveaway.

The inspiration was simple-- give back to the community in the midst of the coronavirus.

“We put the power together to prepare these deep-fried turkeys and prepare them with love and love in these boxes. This is not just a meal, so on this day to reflect on that, the principles of each reach one, the love, truth, peace, freedom and justice should be shared. Should be shared across this whole world during these times,” said Robert Williams, the executive chef at Mr. Krabs Beans and BBQ.

Another local business, The Porch Barbershop, helped sponsor the event.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship