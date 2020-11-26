Meals at the Love Kitchen spreading love this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At The Love Kitchen, they are not only taking care of their family on Thanksgiving but every day-giving out hot meals and even warmer smiles.

Each person got a classic Thanksgiving feast and a sweet dessert.

Leroy Jake Mundy came by for a tasty meal. He has spent every Thanksgiving here for the last 35 years. He says it’s like home.

“It’s a very inspiring thing to do to help someone who is out there, maybe sleeping in the bushes or in the back of their car or an abandoned house,” said Mundy.

Now more than ever he says people are struggling. He adds sharing a little bit of love can bring people together

“People need to get together, if you can help a person out, help them out, they’ll probably really appreciate it,” said Mundy.

They are still looking for volunteers.

