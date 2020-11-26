Advertisement

Memorial planned for slain police dog

A Tennessee police department has set a December memorial service for a K-9 officer fatally shot last week.
Sjaak had been a K-9 officer with the La Vergne Police Department since 2014.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST
The La Vergne Police Department on Thursday said a memorial service for the K-9 Sjaak will be held December 1 at 10 a.m. at Lifepoint Church in Smyrna.

The dog was shot three times last week when its handler, Officer Justin Darby, pulled out of the department parking lot and another vehicle pulled up beside the officer’s car and began firing, authorities said.

Sjaak, who was on the police force 2014, underwent surgery for the wounds but did not survive.

