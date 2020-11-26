Memphis man wanted after shooting kills 8-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead, investigators said.

WREG reported officials issued a warrant for 43-year-old Cedric Conley, charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun and employment of a firearm.

Police said Conley allegedly fired shots in the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle on November 22. Police responded to the scene and found the child dead inside her home.

Investigators said the child was not Conley’s intended target.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

