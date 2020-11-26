North Carolina couple uses lottery winnings to feed community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina couple used their lottery payday to make a difference in their community.

WBTV reports that William Bailey and his wife Hazel found out they won Sunday’s $167,849 Cash 5 jackpot and decided to use some of the prize money to give Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

“Tonight, as soon as I get back, we’re gonna go to the grocery store and we’re gonna buy Thanksgiving dinners,” said Bailey. “At least 10 or 20 turkeys and we’re gonna put everything together in a box and we’re gonna find people to give them to that need it. I want my grandboys to do it because I want them to know what it feels like to help somebody.”

WBTV reported that Bailey purchased his winning ticket Sunday night using a combination of his own numbers for that night’s drawing. The next morning he checked the site for the winning numbers.

“I turned my computer around to my wife and showed her and she kind of looked and then she screamed,” Bailey said.

The couple claimed their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $118,755 after taxes.

“We’ll have some money for the end of the year, for Christmas and helping family and church,” said Hazel Bailey. “We’re really excited and happy.”

The remaining prize money will go into “savings and helping grandkids with college.”

