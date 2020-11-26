Advertisement

Ohio teens arrested after robbery of 73-year-old man, 13-year-old boy

Two Ohio teenagers were arrested in connection to armed robberies, officials said.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio teenagers were arrested in connection to armed robberies, officials said.

Akron police said they received a call for a robbery just after 5 p.m. Wednesday from a home on Marks Avenue, WOIO reported. The victim, a 73-year-old man, told investigators he was robbed after getting out of his car by two males in masks who fled with the victim’s money.

While investigating the first robbery, police were sent to a second reported robbery around 5:45 p.m. A 13-year-old boy told investigators a suspect confronted him with a handgun and demanded the child’s bike. The 13-year-old told police that the suspect took the bike and rode away with another male who was waiting on another bicycle nearby.

Police spotted one of the suspects later and took him into custody after a foot chase. Investigators said the 15-year-old threw a .389 caliber handgun behind a nearby garage during the chase.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody later near Seminola Avenue.

WOIO reported both teens were charged with aggravated robbery, theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

