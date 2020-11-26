Tenn. teen accused of driving 107 mph on I-26 to get “crickets to feed his geckos”

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials cited a driver accused of traveling 107 mph on Interstate 26 Wednesday.

According to THP, 18-year-old Jacob Fannon was pulled over after a trooper clocked Fannon for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officials said the driver stated he was “on his way for crickets to feed his geckos.”

Fannon was reportedly driving on a suspended license.

@THPFallBranch Trooper just stopped this driver @ 107 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone on I-26 in Sullivan County. The driver stated he was on his way for crickets to feed his 🦎 geckos. 🤔

This is the type of violation we want to proactively intercept before a sure fatality!👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dacFO9yzhZ — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) November 25, 2020

