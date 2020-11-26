Tenn. teen accused of driving 107 mph on I-26 to get “crickets to feed his geckos”
Fannon was reportedly driving on a suspended license.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials cited a driver accused of traveling 107 mph on Interstate 26 Wednesday.
According to THP, 18-year-old Jacob Fannon was pulled over after a trooper clocked Fannon for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Officials said the driver stated he was “on his way for crickets to feed his geckos.”
