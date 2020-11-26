Advertisement

Tenn. teen accused of driving 107 mph on I-26 to get “crickets to feed his geckos”

Fannon was reportedly driving on a suspended license.
THP
THP(THP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials cited a driver accused of traveling 107 mph on Interstate 26 Wednesday.

According to THP, 18-year-old Jacob Fannon was pulled over after a trooper clocked Fannon for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officials said the driver stated he was “on his way for crickets to feed his geckos.”

Fannon was reportedly driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship