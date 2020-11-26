Tennessee troopers spend Thanksgiving delivering meals
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee state troopers in Van Buren County spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering meals.
According to the THP Twitter account, Trp. Sullivan and Sgt. Simmons were part of the team.
Overall, they, along with others, served nearly 300 people.
