Tennessee troopers spend Thanksgiving delivering meals

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee state troopers in Van Buren County spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering meals.

According to the THP Twitter account, Trp. Sullivan and Sgt. Simmons were part of the team.

Overall, they, along with others, served nearly 300 people.

Van Buren Co. Troopers spent this morning delivering Thanksgiving Meals. Trp. Sullivan, Sgt. Simmons, and daughter were part of a team that served nearly 300 people. pic.twitter.com/GB4Vepmdif — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) November 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.