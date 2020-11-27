Advertisement

2 arrested for false reporting in Powell shooting death

Two people were arrested in connection to a man’s shooting death in Powell just before Thanksgiving, according to records from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested in connection to a man’s shooting death in Powell just before Thanksgiving, according to records from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 25, KCSO responded to a shooting on the 7800 block of Camberley Drive just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records show that 20-year-old Spencer McElhaney and 23-year-old Rachel Dobbins allegedly told deputies that a “black male in a black hoodie came in the basement and shot the victim” before running.

Deputies said they searched for the unknown suspect with K-9 units and used other patrol officers in the efforts but discovered the unknown suspect was “unfounded.”

During a second interview, deputies said both McElhaney and Dobbins admitted that they made up a suspect while waiting for investigators to arrive on the scene. McElhaney told officials that the victim had been playing with a gun and shot himself in the head, according to records.

Both McElhaney and Dobbins are set for arraignment on Dec. 7.

