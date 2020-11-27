Advertisement

Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(Gray News) - Alex Trebek asked people to “be thankful” and “keep the faith” in a Thanksgiving message recorded shortly before the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. released footage of his message, taken during a taping of the show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek said. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We are going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80. The host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

His final episodes are scheduled to air the week of Jan. 4.

Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings has been announced as the first of multiple planned interim hosts until a permanent one is hired.

