Amazon offering ways to keep gifts spoiler-free this holiday season

(Gray tv)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With many people spending more time at home this year sneaking gift deliveries may be tricky. Amazon introduced a new option for customers to keep gifts hidden this holiday season.

Amazon’s new Map Tracking Feature and Estimated Delivery Feature allows them to keep gifts “spoiler-free.”

The tracking map allows customers to see when their item is ten stops or less away. The Delivery Window feature allows customers to have their item delivered between a two and four-hour period.

Customers can also select Amazon Hub as their delivery option if they do not want to receive the package at home.

USPS, UPS and FedEx all have shipping deadlines people should keep in mind if they want their gifts to arrive on time. For example, all three have a deadline on Dec. 15 for ground packages.

UPS Shipping Deadlines: https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/media/en_US/US_Holiday_Operations_Schedule.pdf

USPS Shipping Deadlines: https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm

FedEx Shipping Deadlines: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/holiday/last-days-to-ship.html#UStoUS

