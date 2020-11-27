Advertisement

Amazon to spend $500 million on holiday bonuses for workers

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - Amazon announced it will spend more than $500 million on bonuses for frontline workers during the holiday season.

Full-time employees will get $300 and part-time employees will receive $150 so long as they are employed at the company for the whole month of December.

The holiday payments follow one-time bonuses of as much as $500 in June, Amazon said.

“Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers’ essential needs, while also helping to bring some much needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world,” logistics chief Dave Clark said. “I’ve never been more grateful for — or proud of — our teams.”

