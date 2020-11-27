A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a cold morning, but we’re warming into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our clouds as well.

High’s on Friday will be near 61 in Knoxville to 58 in Crossville.

Through the evening hours we’re not going to be able to see as many stars as the clouds will overtake the area. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. If you are outside through the evening we’ll stay in the mid 50s.

The clouds will help give us a slightly warmer start to the day on Saturday. Saturday morning starts near 44 degrees. We’re cloudy and foggy again to start the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with mostly cloudy skies across the area. A few sprinkles again are possible only in the morning. Sunshine builds for the afternoon as we see temperatures back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday is transition day as a system approaches bringing us some heavy rainfall at times, followed by a cold front. This front will bring us some of the coldest air of the season through next week. Sunday is breezy at times with winds 15-20 mph. After sunset winds will pick up to 30-40 mph in the mountains and even higher gusts are possible.

Winds will be breezy on Sunday, with gusts picking up to 35+ by the evening hours of Sunday in the mountains. Strong winds could bring down trees and cause some power issues for the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

Sunday could bring up to an inch of rain in some locations before a transition to wet snow.

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for freezing temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible by Tuesday morning for the valley, 1-2″ for the plateau and 2-4″ for the east Tennessee mountains.

We’ll reach our high temperature on Monday around midnight and then temperatures fall into the upper 30s for the afternoon as the rain transitions to a wet snow across the area. The transition from rain to snow will start at the highest elevations and work its way down into the valley. Between 4 and 5 o’clock we’ll see a complete transition to all snow.

Temperatures continue to fall across the area bringing us all the way down to 24 degrees to start Tuesday. This cold start means any left over moisture will be frozen as it falls to the surface.

We could wake up to a dusting of snow on the ground in many areas. The ground temperatures in the 40s what falls is likely not to stick around for long. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

We stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun, clouds and precipitation. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 overnight lows in the mid 20s.

In the WVLT Weather App Meteorologist Kyle Grainger looks at temperatures for the rest of the week. Do we warm up? He has a discussion there on the remainder of the week.

Get ready for some cold starts to the days next week. We'll be in the 20s for some mornings! (WVLT)

