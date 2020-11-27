Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found floating in Herrington Lake Tuesday night.

The Garrard County coroner says the victim is 31-year-old Clayton Newberry.

Officials say Newberry’s family had not seen him since Sunday.

The cause of death is still unknown, but the coroner does not believe it’s suspicious.

State police are also investigating.

