Advertisement

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom