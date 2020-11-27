TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the 3-year-old at the center of an endangered child alert out of Greene County has been found.

TBI said Zella Linklater was located Friday afternoon with her grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson. The two were found by authorities in the woods.

Wilson was taken into custody and charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

An endangered child alert was originally issued late Thursday night after Zella Linklater was last seen in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey.

Officials said Zella was “alert and conscious” at the time of her discovery.

