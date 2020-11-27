Advertisement

TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody

Officials said Zella was “alert and conscious” at the time of her discovery.
By Alivia Harris and Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the 3-year-old at the center of an endangered child alert out of Greene County has been found.

TBI said Zella Linklater was located Friday afternoon with her grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson. The two were found by authorities in the woods.

Wilson was taken into custody and charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

An endangered child alert was originally issued late Thursday night after Zella Linklater was last seen in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey.

