Advertisement

Farragut business owners preparing for Small Business Saturday

If you missed out on some Black Friday deals, don’t worry you can still snag some Small Business Saturday deals.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you missed out on some Black Friday deals, don’t worry you can still snag some Small Business Saturday deals.

After having to close down this year due to the pandemic, Beverly Sellars, the owner of the Shoppes at Homespun in Farragut hopes people remember to shop local this holiday season.

“You’re not putting millions of dollars in people’s pockets who already have that. You’re helping your own community. You’re helping your neighbors,” says Beverly.

Rick Terry of Rick Terry Jewelry Designs says the relationship between the community and small businesses goes hand in hand. By shopping local, you’re giving back.

“To be able to give back and do for churches and for schools and the community’s non-profit is a key relationship,” explains Rick Terry.

Small Business Saturday started ten years ago to help boost the local economies.

According to the Census Bureau, Tennessee is home to over 142,000 thousand small businesses.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship