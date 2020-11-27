Farragut business owners preparing for Small Business Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you missed out on some Black Friday deals, don’t worry you can still snag some Small Business Saturday deals.

After having to close down this year due to the pandemic, Beverly Sellars, the owner of the Shoppes at Homespun in Farragut hopes people remember to shop local this holiday season.

“You’re not putting millions of dollars in people’s pockets who already have that. You’re helping your own community. You’re helping your neighbors,” says Beverly.

Rick Terry of Rick Terry Jewelry Designs says the relationship between the community and small businesses goes hand in hand. By shopping local, you’re giving back.

“To be able to give back and do for churches and for schools and the community’s non-profit is a key relationship,” explains Rick Terry.

Small Business Saturday started ten years ago to help boost the local economies.

According to the Census Bureau, Tennessee is home to over 142,000 thousand small businesses.

