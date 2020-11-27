FBI searching for ‘Bluetooth Bandit’ after Vonore robbery

VONORE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a suspect, known as the “Bluetooth Bandit,” after a reported robbery at Simmons Bank in Vonore Friday.

According to the FBI, the incident occurred November 27 at 10:27 a.m. when a man approached a bank teller and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s or 50s and between 5′10″ and 6′0″ tall. He was wearing a black knit gaiter over his face and a camouflage trucker’s style hat with a Caterpillar CAT logo on the front. The back of the hat was mesh-style and was a bright yellow/green in color.

Investigators said the suspect was also wearing a gray zip-up jacket with dark pants and dark shoes. He was seen wearing a Bluetooth headset like the one seen on a suspect during a robbery at the Foothills Federal Credit Union earlier this month.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the Vonore Police Department at 423-884-2480.

