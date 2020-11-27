Advertisement

KARM holds annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless

The organization celebrates 41 years of serving holiday meals
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those in need received Thanksgiving meals from Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM).

Volunteers cooked and served guests turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and pie.

Burt Rosen, CEO, says although they serve meals every day, making sure those dealing with hard times get a holiday meal is truly special.

“By the time we’re done today, we will probably have served between 600 and 700 Thanksgiving meals. Often times Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for people, as we listen to the news we hear how people want to be with their family. Well today we are family to every person who lives on the street who doesn’t have a place to call home, but calls KARM home,” says Rosen.

This year, KARM held three separate meal times to spread out the crowds, and social distance.

