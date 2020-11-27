Advertisement

Knoxville man commits to health journey, finishes first 5K

While some people stuck with plates of food to celebrate the holidays, others took to the pavement for the Turkey Trot 5K.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While some people stuck with plates of food to celebrate the holidays, others took to the pavement for the Turkey Trot 5K. For James Lynch the race was a stepping stone to an even bigger goal, completing a marathon.

Lynch is on a weight loss journey. He lost 35 pounds since the start of last year and nothing is stopping him from losing even more.

“I had been on the diet yo-yo for years. I would lose weight, but every time I would gain a little more back,” said Lynch.

He says committing to small goals helped him stay healthy.

“Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you know you need to let your body just get worse eventually you’re going to have to pay for it so you either have to do it early on while you can or it’ll come back and be a problem,” said Lynch.

He’s been working with a virtual trainer at Fitness Together.

