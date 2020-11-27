Lamar Jackson tests positive for the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news broke as the Ravens battle an outbreak within the team.

The Ravens are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The game that was scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The matchup will take place on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Robert Griffin III is expected to start at quarterback.

