Lamar Jackson tests positive for the coronavirus

Robert Griffin III is expected to start at quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news broke as the Ravens battle an outbreak within the team.

The Ravens are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The game that was scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The matchup will take place on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Robert Griffin III is expected to start at quarterback.

