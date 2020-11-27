Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in their home, according to Memphis Police.

Police located the victims inside the home on the 100 block of North Bellevue Avenue. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the cause of death is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 100 block of N. Bellevue.



Officers located an unresponsive male and female inside the residence. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 27, 2020

