Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say

Investigators said the cause of death is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in their home, according to Memphis Police.

Police located the victims inside the home on the 100 block of North Bellevue Avenue. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

