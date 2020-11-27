Some dining out, picking up to-go orders for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving was a little different for some families this year. Some living in Knoxville ditched the kitchen and depended on Calhoun’s for their Thanksgiving feast.

Jeannie Squires, an Assistant Manager at Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill, says the restaurant has doubled its to-go sales this year.

“We have increased our to-go sales so much during the past six to eight months that we kind of developed a system, and it’s all about being organized and having extra hands on board for the day, and the days leading up to it,” says Squires.

Bruce Johnson was among those picking-up their Thanksgiving special from the barbeque restaurant. He will enjoy his meal at home with his wife and son.

“We use to have big family things where we would all get together, but as we get older our family gets smaller and farther apart in different parts of the country. Normally we would’ve got together with them, but this is a year where we’re just gonna keep it simple,” shared Johnson.

Others decided to have reservations and eat in at the restaurant.

Squires says they had nearly 170 pre-orders of their Thanksgiving specials.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.