Many turn to real Christmas trees as bright spot amid virus

Christmas tree growers who have faced increased interest in artificial trees in recent years say demand for real, fresh-cut evergreens is strong this season.
(Fallon Appleton | Fallon Appleton)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Wholesale growers and small farms alike say customers are showing up earlier than normal and there are more of them.

More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid coronavirus restrictions and want a new - or renewed - tradition to end a dreary year on a happier note.

Plus, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board says fresh-cut trees are largely displayed outside, where there’s a lower risk of viral spread.

