Maryville at Oakland headlines TSSAA semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 high school football season continues to work towards its culminations. Five area teams remain in contention for a gold ball in their respective classes, including defending Class-6A champion Maryville:

CLASS-6A

Maryville (12-0) at Oakland (13-0)

This is the 7th straight year that Maryville and Oakland will meet in the TSSAA football semifinals. The bad news for the Rebels, the home team has won each of the last six games. Oakland’s Jordan James has been the horse for the Patriots. A thousand yard rusher, James has run for 600 yards and 9-touchdowns in three playoff games. Parker McGill has also been terrific for Maryville, rushing for over 13-hundred yards and 20-TD’s. Rebels quarterback Carson Jones has thrown for nearly 19-hundred yards and 22-TD’s.

CLASS-5A

South-Doyle (10-3) at Oak Ridge (10-3)

Our Playoff Friday TV is at Oak Ridge, where the Wildcats will host South-Doyle for the right to represent East Tennessee in the Class-5A state championship game. Joe Gaddis’ Wildcats are in the semifinals for the first time since 2010 while South-Doyle, coached by VFL Clark Duncan, is here for the first time since 2016. Both offenses are led by terrific running backs. Oak Ridge has Kendall Jackson, who has offers from Tennessee, Missouri and Duke. Jackson has rushed for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Really coming on during the second half of the season, South-Doyle’s Shawn Gary has rushed for nearly 17-hundred yards and 18 touchdowns, seven of them in the playoffs. You can see this 5-A showdown on MyVLT with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

CLASS-3A

Alcoa (12-1) at Red Bank (10-0)

Gary Rankin’s Alcoa Tornadoes are a win away from reaching the Class-3A state championship game for an 8th straight year. The Tornadoes have won an incredible five straight titles! The Tornadoes have been relentless on their march during the postseason outscoring their opponents 154-13, shutting out two of the three teams. Among the standout performers on that Alcoa roster is Georgia Tech commit and Class-3A Mr. Football finalist Grey Carroll. The Tornadoes travel to Red Bank Friday night. The Lions are in the semifinals for the first time since 2017, when they lost 34-0 to you guessed it, Alcoa.

CLASS-1A

Coalfield (12-0) at South Pittsburg (12-1)

South-Pittsburg is trying to win the 6th state championship in school history and they’re big favorites to do it. The Pirates, who host the Coalfield Yellow Jackets Friday night, are averaging nearly 40 points a game. There are two Mr. Football finalists on the South Pittsburg roster, running back Hunter Frame and offensive lineman/linebacker Jared Stone. Coming off a quarterfinal rout of rive Oliver Springs, the Yellow jackets are in the state semi’s for the first time since 2014. Yellow jackets running back Seth Lowe has rushed for 808 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

