New Rockford restaurant is mom’s opportunity of a lifetime

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us have that one family member we reach out to asking what they are cooking for the holidays.

In this case, Shaunetta Lowery is the one always getting the call, but this year is different. This year, she has a restaurant of her own that she opened with her mother. The opportunity came by surprise.

“My brother, he has a lawn care service,” Lowery said, “and he was cutting my aunt’s yard. An older man pulled up to him and asked him if he could come look at his yard, and he just so happened to own a restaurant. He asked my brother if he knew anybody who knew how to cook.”

Naturally, Lowery’s brother thought of her, and for the past two weeks, business has been booming at Shaun & Sherrie’s SoulFood. They cook six days a week.

Lowery had some advice for anyone looking to pursue their dream, “Just go for it throughout all the stress, the crying and being scared and nervous today. It’s all well worth it.”

We are open everyday 12-6 and closed on Mondays. Make plans now to come see us this week! Posted by Shaun And Sherrie's Soulfood on Sunday, November 15, 2020

